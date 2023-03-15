New bills aims to give those paying union dues a tax credit

A new bill proposed by House Representative Alabas Farhat from Dearborn, aims to give tax credits to union members paying dues.

"It's something that workers used to have the right to do," said Ron Bieber, AFL-CIO President.

Beiber said House Bill 4235 gives union workers a tax benefit that was taken away when the Tax Cut and Job Act Bill signed into law by the Trump Administration in 2017.

"In 2017 there was a federal tax law changed that took that away, before that workers could deduct dues they paid to their union," Bieber explained.

Bieber said the bill is not political, rather is improves the lives of workers across the state.

"It's gonna make everything better for the workers in Michigan, having their wages improved and their working conditions improved, and a fair shot at a decent life," Bieber said.

"Most of us who work for a living and pay taxes for a living will be paying union dues of everyone in Michigan," said Jamie Roe, a political consultant and founder of Team Roe.

Roe argued that non-union members shouldn't have to flip the bill for union members to get this added benefit. Previously, there was a tax deduction at the federal level, which was not a burden to taxpayers. However, Roe said this new bill places the burden on Michigan taxpayers since it's a tax credit.

"I don't know how that's right and I don't know how that's fair, in fact it isn't right and it isn't fair," Roe said.

Roe also said this tax credit could be used to fund more pressing issues that state is facing.

"I think those of us who pay taxes in Michigan would much rather have our taxes going to fixing the damn roads as Governor Whitmer would say or to educate our children or to hire more police officers to keep our streets safe," Roe added.

Meanwhile Bieber is hopeful now that Democrats have the majority in the State House and Senate that Michigan changes from a Right to Work state to a Workers Rights state.

"Michigan has an opportunity now with a pro worker legislature in the majority and a Governor who has workers backs to do things to restore the balance."

CBS News Detroit reached out to House Bill 4235 sponsor, Rep. Alabas Farhat for comment about the proposed law.

"This will ease the burden on workers as they rejoin their unions now that Right to Work is repealed," Rep. Farhat said.