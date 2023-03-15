Michigan nursing home workers plan to strike in Metro Detroit, Flint

(CBS DETROIT) - Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare workers say they plan to strike this month in Metro Detroit and Flint after contract negotiations.

According to a press release, more than 500 workers from seven nursing homes managed by Ciena plan to strike on March 21. The notice comes after negotiations over the last two months from 13 nursing homes "declared the possibility of a strike."

Workers have authorized a strike at the following facilities:

Regency of Livonia - 14900 Middlebelt Road, Livonia

Sheffield Manor LPN/SM - 15311 Schaefer Highway, Detroit

Hartford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - 6700 Outer Drive W, Detroit

Regency at Whitmore Lake - 8633 Main St., Whitmore Lake

The Manor of Farmington Hills - 21017 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

Regency of Westland/Camelot - 2209 N Newburgh Road, Westland

Willowbrook - 4436 Beecher Road, Flint

"We've negotiated for months with Ciena management in good faith, but have been extremely disappointed with what they are willing to offer. Nursing home workers risked their lives to care for our most vulnerable residents during the pandemic. We all deserve respect, protection, pay, and safe staffing," said Toyai Anderson, CNA at Hartford Hartford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

"We have a staffing crisis in our homes because of low wages and poor working conditions. We will not continue to be disrespected with lowball offers at the bargaining table. Workers are united and ready to take action. While we hope the contract will be settled soon, we are prepared to go on strike."

In February, SEIU nursing home workers from the Pioneer-owned Heritage Manor in Detroit and Pine Creek Manor in Wayne issued a 10-day strike notice due to unfair labor practices.

The healthcare system says SEIU ratified contracts at the two nursing homes, which represented 110 workers.

Ciena Healthcare issued the following statement: