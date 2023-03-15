Open in App
Lansing, MI
CBS Detroit

"There's zero excuses": Gun safety rally held in Lansing as lawmakers consider bills

By Raymond Strickland,

3 days ago

(Lansing, Mich.) CBS DETROIT Over a hundred people joined former congresswoman Gabby Giffords for a gun safety rally outside of the state capitol in Lansing to continue to push state lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

One of them being Karla Aren, the mother of a Michigan State University student, who she said is still struggling with the tragedy.

"He's having a hard time," she said.

The impact the shooting has had on him and many other families, students and community members is the reason Aren and her husband took off from work to attend the rally.

"What is the point of saying Oxford Strong and MSU strong if we are not going to do something about it," she said.

Many others joined Aren in her call for change. From the governor to shooting survivors.

"This isn't the way things have to be," said a speaker who is a shooting survivor. "I refuse to let future generation of students grow up like we have, living in constant worry that any day can be there lasts."

Giffords also spoke during the rally with her encouraging the crowd to work together to create change.

"Change doesn't happen overnight," she said. "I can't do it alone. Join me. Let's move ahead together."

A package of bills focused on universal background checks, safe storage and extreme risk protection orders or red flag laws are moving through both chambers.

Similar bills failed following the Oxford School shooting when there was a republican majority. But now that democrats control the legislature, there's more confidence that something will get done.

"There's zero excuses anymore. Zero excuses," said one of the speakers. "I refuse to continue to watch innocent children be gunned down by people who shouldn't have a gun."

Republican lawmaker Phil Green disagrees with the gun safety legislation currently being considered in the legislature.

He said the bills the democrats are pushing won't be effective in reducing gun violence or preventing mass shootings.

"Universal background check does not stop a person from committing a heinous act, a red flag law does not stop from committing a heinous act, it's all after the fact," he said.

Green believes laws already on the books need to be better enforced.

"Adding more laws is just more laws that aren't going to be prosecuted. We have to recreate a society of civil lawlessness and not civil unrest," he said.

