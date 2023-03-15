Alabama Star Player Brings Security to March Madness Amid Threats

Marvin Gentry/USA Today Sports

University of Alabama star freshman basketball player Brandon Miller had an armed security guard by his side Wednesday ahead of the March Madness Thursday after he received threats, coach Nate Oats said. “If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you’d understand why that’s the case,” Oats said. “It’s nothing a college kid should have to go through.” Miller has been linked to the January murder of 23-year-old mother Jamea Jonae Harris after allegedly supplying the gun used to kill Harris to now-former teammate Darius Miles, who went on to give the gun to the person who allegedly killed her, Michael Lynn Davis. Miller hasn’t been charged and is not accused of any crime, but both Miles and Davis have been indicted for murder. Miller’s attorney has maintained that he didn’t see or handle the gun that day. Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the college basketball tournament, and Miller remains a member of the team as of Wednesday.

