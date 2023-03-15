Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
The Senior Hour – Senior Center Fun and the UnGunn- 3/15/2023

By Carlos Valencia,

3 days ago

Hosts: Barbara Cochran, Dr. Thomas Polucki

Guests: Kevin McDonald & Curt Waite

Topic: Senior Center Fun and the UnGunn

Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Thomas Poluckievery Wednesday from Noon to 1 PM on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care and Lifestyle

If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here . They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.

The Senior Hour – Senior Center Fun and the UnGunn – March 15, 2023

On this week’s episode of the Senior Hour, Barbara Cochran and Dr. Thomas Polucki bring on Kevin McDonald, CEO of the Santa Clarita Senior Center, to discuss some exciting and lively events they have lined up.

Kevin goes into detail about the upcoming Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser and how hard the team of chefs are pushing to provide quality meals to the community. There’s a multitude of events to look forward to such as a cruise to Alaska in September as well as a St. Patty’s day celebration right around the corner.

Later on, Kurt Wake is brought on to talk about his non-lethal, self defense tool – the UnGunn. The UnGunn is capable of inflicting pain on a target without serious injury or death. Kurt explains that he is offering classes in the Boot Barn Plaza to have participants see demonstrations of the tool as well as get a chance to practice with it themselves.

Listen to Barbara, Dr. Polucki, and guests as they go into detail about lively social events at the Senior center and the nature of self defense situations on this week’s episode of the Senior Hour.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita's only local radio station.

