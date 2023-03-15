Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead in neighbor’s yard after gas station shootout, APD says

By Audrey Washington,

3 days ago
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead in his neighbor’s yard.

Officers were called to a shooting at a Shell gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned there were several witnesses at the gas station when the shooting happened.

They say the victim, who has not been identified, took off running before collapsing in the yard of a house across the street on Gordon Terrace. He was later pronounced dead in the yard.

Family and friends told Washington they were in complete shock after learning what happened to their loved one.

“I’m just not prepared for this,” a woman who identified herself as the grandmother of the victim’s girlfriend. “He was a part of our family...It was like he was my son.”

She says she spoke to the victim just a few days ago.

Witnesses at the scene say they told police that there was an argument and a shootout between several people at the gas station.

Police say they are looking through surveillance footage and talking to people in the area.

Investigators add that they are actively looking for those responsible for the deadly shooting.

