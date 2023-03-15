Open in App
The Associated Press

Patriots add WR JuJu Smith-Schuster with 3-year deal

By KYLE HIGHTOWER,

5 days ago
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency Wednesday, March 15, 2023 adding free agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!”(AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency Wednesday, adding free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!”

“I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” he wrote.

A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million. They spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced.

Smith-Schuster also expressed thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl last season after spending his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh.

“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life,” he wrote.

Smith-Schuster’s addition to the Patriots roster comes a day after they lost Jakobi Meyers after he agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers, who received a three-year, $33 million deal from Las Vegas, was New England’s leading receiver each of the past three seasons.

A Pro Bowler in 2018 with Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster’s injury limited him to just five games his final season there in 2021. He went to Kansas City looking for a fresh start and finished with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season. All were second behind star tight end Travis Kelce.

Smith-Schuster will now get another chance to be a top receiving option in New England, which has prioritized improving the offensive playmakers for quarterback Mac Jones. That process started earlier this offseason with the hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

