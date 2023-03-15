Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
107.5 The Fan

Colts Appear To Accept That 2023 Is About Building Towards The Future

By James Adams,

3 days ago

In the wake of the news that the Indianapolis Colts have traded former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 5 th round pick, the reality of the Colts situation appears to have set in.

The move, mainly designed to free up some cap space, signals that the Colts realize they are not close to competing for a title, at least not this year. Gilmore played well in Indy, nabbing 2 picks and having a direct hand in sealing 2 of the Colts 4 wins. He did have another year left on his deal, but now, the Cowboys will be picking up the tab. Meanwhile, rumors continue to abound about the team potentially shopping other notable names, such as center Ryan Kelly. The team has also made the expected move to release QB Matt Ryan, following his disastrous 2022 season. With a young quarterback likely on the way via this year’s draft, and with the Colts sending away solid veteran players to save some money, the writing appears to be on the wall that the 2023-2024 season will be about growth rather than wins.

