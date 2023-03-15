Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
ESPN

Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller to start on Opening Day

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwW9k_0lKK8hfU00

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton handed Mitch Keller the opening day assignment -- and a celebratory bottle of bubbly.

Shelton broke the news to the 26-year-old right-hander on Wednesday that he'll get the nod when Pittsburgh begins the season at Cincinnati on March 30.

In a video posted on the Pirates' Twitter feed, Shelton and Keller sat down in the manager's office and began discussing the right-hander's side session.

Shelton asked how many pitches he threw.

"Twenty or so. I didn't really count," Keller said.

"How many do you think you'll throw on the 30th?" Shelton asked.

"I have no idea. What's the 30th?" the pitcher replied.

"Opening day," Shelton said.

"Ha ha!" Keller said, taking a moment to let it sink in. "Come on! Oh my god, dude!"

Shelton offered a congratulatory handshake and the two hugged. Shelton told Keller how proud he was of the hard work the pitcher put in transforming himself from prospect to big leaguer.

"Thanks! This is so sick!" said Keller, who requested another hug.

Shelton then handed Keller a bottle of champagne. "First of many. You and Clanc, go ahead and celebrate," the manager said, referring to Keller's wife, Clancy.

"Yeah, we will," said Keller, who added, "I can't wait to tell my parents. This is cool."

After struggling in his first three big league seasons, Keller revived his career in 2022, going 5-12 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 games, with 29 starts. A brief stint in Triple-A last spring helped him refine a sinker that became an important secondary pitch during a promising second half. Keller went 2-5 with a 3.09 after the All-Star break.

Shelton later told reporters it was a special moment breaking the news to Keller.

"He was pretty fired up. This is a kid who was a very highly touted prospect and had to grind a little bit and discovered himself. It was a cool moment," Shelton said. "Everybody aspires to be an opening day starter at some point in their career, but for young guys coming up, I do think it's something they can look and say, 'Hey, this is a guy who came through our system.'''

Keller is the seventh different opening day starter for the Pirates in the last seven years, including JT Brubaker last season.

The last Pirate to start consecutive opening days was Francisco Liriano, who took the mound first for Pittsburgh from 2014-16.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
3-Time World Series Champion Is Retiring
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Nickelback invites Heat star Jimmy Butler on tour
Miami, FL15 hours ago
NHL playoff watch: The Sabres' path to the postseason
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Men's March Madness updates: News, stats, takeaways from Day 1 of the second round
Springfield, MO13 hours ago
Wesley pitches gem on Native American Heritage Day
Starkville, MS17 hours ago
Marc Leishman leads Sergio Garcia by two at LIV Golf Tucson
Marana, AZ14 hours ago
Xavier's Sean Miller on facing alma mater: 'About winning'
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Dawn Plitzuweit named Minnesota women's basketball coach
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
College Park, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy