Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa First Responders Remind Residents To Register Storm Shelters For Emergencies

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j84mB_0lKK6g0100

The City of Tulsa offers a storm shelter registration program that helps first responders locate places that need to be searched during a disaster.

The online tool gathers the address, coordinates, capacity and dimensions of each shelter. The information automatically pops up on map displays in fire trucks responding to the area.

“In the case of a storm shelter or safe room below ground, you could have rubble on top of the shelter preventing you from getting out, so it's important that where to look, where to dig, for people,” said Andy Little, the spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department. “That would allow those firefighters to target their search much faster, instead of digging in rubble, they would know exactly where to go to search for that.”

Before a severe storm approaches, Little urges anyone going into a shelter to alert loved ones elsewhere. For people without a shelter, he urges people to identify the safest area in their home – usually the most interior room on the lowest floor.

