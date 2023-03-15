Open in App
Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bruce Springsteen concert brings in over $19K for West Seattle Food Bank

By Theresa Robinson,

3 days ago
A local food bank got a shout-out from “the Boss” himself at his Seattle tour stop late last month.

During his concert at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 27, Bruce Springsteen encouraged fans to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank.

WSFB staff and volunteers were standing by to accept donations as concertgoers exited the venue, and the organization raised over $19,000 at the event.

“We really appreciate Bruce choosing West Seattle Food Bank to partner with and are thankful to everyone who donated at the event,” said Breanna Bushaw, WSFB Development Director. “The funds raised from the evening will help support our programs to end hunger in our community.”

Springsteen and the E-Street Band also partnered with the WSFB during his last Seattle concert in 2016 , raising just under $24,000 – more than any other show on that year’s tour.


