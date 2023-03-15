Open in App
San Antonio, TX
WSB Radio

7 guests injured after tree branch fell on them at San Antonio Zoo

By Teddy Grant, ABC News,

5 days ago
Seven people were sent to the hospital after a tree branch fell on them at a zoo in Texas, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The tree branch "unexpectedly" broke and fell on guests Monday afternoon at the San Antonio Zoo, the zoo confirmed.

According to the fire department, one of the injured guests was seen as "level 1 priority care," while the other injured guests were sent to the hospital out of precaution.

The zoo's security and emergency services staff responded quickly and began treating the injured guests, according to the zoo.

San Antonio Police and fire officials responded to the scene within minutes, zoo officials said.

The conditions of the injured guests are unknown at this time.

Earlier this year, several incidents including a damaged animal enclosure, missing monkeys and an "unusual" death occurred at the Dallas Zoo.

Additionally, Dallas Zoo officials said a clouded leopard named Nova escaped from its enclosure after its fence was "intentionally cut" on Jan. 13.

Zoo officials also discovered an endangered vulture dead inside its habitat on Jan. 21, saying that its death did not occur naturally and was "unusual."

Two of the Dallas Zoo's emperor tamarin monkeys were discovered missing from their habitat, which had been "intentionally compromised," according to the zoo.

Last month, the Dallas Police Department arrested Davion Irvin -- a man they were looking to speak with regarding the missing tamarin monkeys -- in connection with the theft of the two animals and charged him with six counts of animal cruelty.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

