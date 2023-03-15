Open in App
Princeton, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police Open Online Portal to Handle Overnight Parking Requests

By Richard K. Rein,

3 days ago

Princeton, NJ – The bad news came earlier this year when Princeton police announced they were once again – after a COVID-era interruption -- enforcing the town’s ban on overnight parking on many public streets between 2 and 6 a.m. The good news came this week when police announced a new online portal that will allow residents to request permission for exceptions to the overnight to allow parking by overnight visitors and other occasional parkers.

Because of the portal, residents will no longer have to call the Police Department for overnight parking permission. Instead all requests can be submitted online at this link.

Questions can be directed to Sgt. Mike CK TK Strobel at mstrobel@princetonnj.gov or by calling 609-921-2100, ext. 1815.

‘Directed’ Enforcement

The Traffic Safety Bureau along with the Patrol Bureau is following “directed enforcement” – also known as increased enforcement -- on the following streets through the month of March:

Franklin Ave & Jefferson Road (speeding; stop sign).

Grover Avenue (speeding).

Nassau Street (bicycles and e-scooters prohibited).

Mercer Road (overweight vehicles - 4 ton).

Residents may notice an increase in police presence in these areas with strict enforcement of motor vehicle laws.

The Police Blotter

Big Brother Was Watching This Thief. A visitor to Hinds Plaza reported to police on March 5 that his Apple Macbook and charger were stolen out his backpack that was left on a table in the plaza. The victim was able to track his Macbook with his cell phone and an individual, later identified as Derek Peaters, 50, of Flint, Michigan, was located on Nassau Street in possession of the computer.

Peaters was subsequently arrested and also found to be in possession of a 7-inchu knife and several burglar tools. Peaters was transported to headquarters where he was processed, charged accordingly, and transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

Big Check, Bad Check. On February 27 patrols responded to a bank on State Road for a report of an individual attempting to pass a fraudulent check in the amount of $30,000. The suspect, identified as Stephen Baldwin, 20, ,of Trenton, was arrested, transported to headquarters where he was processed, charged accordingly, and released from custody.

Shoplifting, Encore. On February 28 an unknown male entered a retail store on Palmer Square West and shoplifted two items totaling $690. The same individual is believed to have shoplifted the same items one week earlier. The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Police reported that five unknown individuals entered a retail store on Palmer Square West on February 25 and stole several items while one of individuals distracted the store employee. The items were valued at $500 each.

Driving While Intoxicated. Following a one car motor vehicle crash investigation in the early morning hours of March 3 on the Great Road, the driver of the vehicle, Laura Loffredo, 59, of Skillman, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Have a comment or story suggestion? E-mail rrein@tapinto.net.

To receive once-a-day updates on stories of community interest, click here to subscribe to TAPinto Princeton’s free e-mail newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcPm6_0lKK50Af00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jersey City Hit and Run Under Investigation
Jersey City, NJ15 hours ago
NJMVC Mobile Inspection Unit to be Parked in Somerville March 31
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Neglia Engineering Provides Update at Hasbrouck Heights Council March Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ18 hours ago
Sicklerville Man Killed Friday Night on Camden's Fairview Street
Sicklerville, NJ13 hours ago
Apartment Door Forced Open, Hundreds in Cash Stolen in Montclair: Police
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ1 day ago
Newark Man, 23, Charged in 2022 West Ward Murder
Newark, NJ1 day ago
New Galena Road in New Britain Township Will Be Closed on Weekdays Through April
New Britain, PA1 day ago
Pre-Fab Construction Will Speed Elevation of Roxbury Railroad Trestle
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ2 hours ago
Summit Police Seek Public's Assistance in Identifying Vehicle Involved in Early-Morning Hit-and-Run
Summit, NJ19 hours ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ22 hours ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
5 employees OD on fentanyl in N.J. mall parking garage: police
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Suspect Charged, Victim Identified in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Cranford Recap: New Downtown Restaurant, Police Seek Help, School Budget & More
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Duo with 120 pounds of pot caught during N.J. traffic stop, cops say
Queens, NY2 days ago
Hanover Police Assisted East Hanover Police Getting Honored at Awards Ceremony
East Hanover, NJ2 days ago
Hackensack Police Department Responds to Five Overdose Victims at Riverside Square Mall
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Jury: Newark Man Swindled a Woman Out of Her Home, $110,000
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Frightening 4-vehicle crash in New Jersey sends two to the hospital
Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
Newark Trio Arrested in 'Execution-Style' Murder
Newark, NJ3 days ago
UPDATE: Four Women Hospitalized, One Serious, From Fentanyl ODs At Riverside Square Mall
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ11 hours ago
Hackensack Hires Five New Firefighters Thanks to Federal SAFER Grant.
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Washington Township man charged in narcotics trafficking network
Washington Township, NJ2 days ago
Phillipsburg School District Releases Statement on School Safety and Student Fights
Phillipsburg, NJ21 hours ago
Local Business Offers to Remove Dead Ash Trees in Paramus at No Cost to Borough
Paramus, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy