Princeton Police Open Online Portal to Handle Overnight Parking Requests

Princeton, NJ – The bad news came earlier this year when Princeton police announced they were once again – after a COVID-era interruption -- enforcing the town’s ban on overnight parking on many public streets between 2 and 6 a.m. The good news came this week when police announced a new online portal that will allow residents to request permission for exceptions to the overnight to allow parking by overnight visitors and other occasional parkers.

Because of the portal, residents will no longer have to call the Police Department for overnight parking permission. Instead all requests can be submitted online at this link.

Questions can be directed to Sgt. Mike CK TK Strobel at mstrobel@princetonnj.gov or by calling 609-921-2100, ext. 1815.

‘Directed’ Enforcement

The Traffic Safety Bureau along with the Patrol Bureau is following “directed enforcement” – also known as increased enforcement -- on the following streets through the month of March:

Franklin Ave & Jefferson Road (speeding; stop sign).

Grover Avenue (speeding).

Nassau Street (bicycles and e-scooters prohibited).

Mercer Road (overweight vehicles - 4 ton).

Residents may notice an increase in police presence in these areas with strict enforcement of motor vehicle laws.

The Police Blotter

Big Brother Was Watching This Thief. A visitor to Hinds Plaza reported to police on March 5 that his Apple Macbook and charger were stolen out his backpack that was left on a table in the plaza. The victim was able to track his Macbook with his cell phone and an individual, later identified as Derek Peaters, 50, of Flint, Michigan, was located on Nassau Street in possession of the computer.

Peaters was subsequently arrested and also found to be in possession of a 7-inchu knife and several burglar tools. Peaters was transported to headquarters where he was processed, charged accordingly, and transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

Big Check, Bad Check. On February 27 patrols responded to a bank on State Road for a report of an individual attempting to pass a fraudulent check in the amount of $30,000. The suspect, identified as Stephen Baldwin, 20, ,of Trenton, was arrested, transported to headquarters where he was processed, charged accordingly, and released from custody.

Shoplifting, Encore. On February 28 an unknown male entered a retail store on Palmer Square West and shoplifted two items totaling $690. The same individual is believed to have shoplifted the same items one week earlier. The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Police reported that five unknown individuals entered a retail store on Palmer Square West on February 25 and stole several items while one of individuals distracted the store employee. The items were valued at $500 each.

Driving While Intoxicated. Following a one car motor vehicle crash investigation in the early morning hours of March 3 on the Great Road, the driver of the vehicle, Laura Loffredo, 59, of Skillman, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

