New and coming-soon businesses to Portland, OR

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlPkR_0lKK4f2s00

Name a prettier city at sunrise — we’ll wait.

Photo by @mj3933_captures

The below list of new businesses has been updated as of March 2023.
🗓️ Coming soon

Every time we look around, it seems like something new is popping up in Portland. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to brunch destination or a new public park
to stretch your legs, we’re rounding up a few things coming soon to the City of Roses this quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYgCo_0lKK4f2s00

The site for the new stadium currently contains three softball fields.

Rendering via Hillsboro Hops

Business

Ritz-Carlton , 900 SW Washington St. | Opening as early as May 2023 | Luxury condos and Portland’s first five-star hotel

The Horizon Enterprise Building , 433 NW Fourth Ave. | Opening June 2023 | Billed as “Portland’s first creative center for the BIPOC community”

Press Blocks , 1621 SW Taylor St. | Opening TBA | Mixed-use, two-building development with residential units, offices, commercial retail space, underground parking, and a public plaza

Community

Multnomah County Central Library , 801 SW 10th Ave. | Opening winter 2023 | The second phase of renovations includes fresh paint, new carpet, accessibility improvements, and more

Hillsboro Hops ballpark , Gordon Faber Recreation Complex | Opening 2025 | A year-round entertainment venue able to host approx. 300 events per year


The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts , 1000 Broadway | Opening April 29, 2023 | A new center for arts performances, education, and special events for all ages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrXKh_0lKK4f2s00

More than 200 workers are helping rebuild the Benson Polytechnic campus.

Photo via Portland Public Schools

Dining

Yaowarat , Southeast Portland | Opening summer 2023 | A new restaurant from Akkapong Earl Ninsom of Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem, and Phuket Cafe highlighting the flavors of Bangkok’s Chinatown

The Uncanny , 3560 N. Mississippi Ave. | Opening spring 2023 | A speakeasy-meets-dive-bar that will serve cocktails with ingredients like chanterelle syrup and pea-infused vermouth

Education

Benson Polytechnic High School , 3905 SE 91st Ave. | Opening summer 2024 | Ongoing modernization renovations will make its buildings more sustainable, bright, and accessible

Multiple Pathways to Graduation , 3905 SE 91st Ave. | Opening fall 2024 | Will offer alternative education options on the Benson Polytechnic campus


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRTvt_0lKK4f2s00

Emmons Place will feature two buildings opening on a staggered schedule.

Photo via city of Portland

Recreation

Sky Zone , 2990 NE Hogan Dr., Gresham | Opening June 2023 | Oregon’s first Sky Zone trampoline park will feature foam block pits, ultimate dodgeball courts, and more

Retail

Portland Gear , Washington Square | Opening April 2023 | A pop-up location of the Portland merchandise brand will move into a permanent retail space

Hobby Lobby , 9180 SW Hall Blvd. | Opening date TBA | A national chain of arts and crafts supply stores

Residential

PCC Killingsworth , Cully neighborhood | Opening fall 2025 | An 84-unit affordable housing project run by Portland Community College

Emmons Place , Alphabet Historic District | Opening spring 2023 | A 144-unit affordable housing facility prioritizing seniors, veterans, communities of color, people with disabilities, and unhoused individuals

Now open

If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future , it’s enjoying the present at one of Portland’s newest spots. Check out this list of Rose City’s recently opened establishments.

Business

Trader Joe’s , 16200 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard | Opened November 2022 | A neighborhood grocery store chain with 500+ locations across the US

Residential

HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor , 5115-5183 E. Burnside St. | Opened February 2022 | An 18-unit multifamily project featuring smart infrastructure controlled via mobile app

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Li9v6_0lKK4f2s00

Fill up on noods in between rounds of pinball at Toyshop Ramen.

Photo by @treblig_

Dining

Toyshop Ramen , 3000 NE Killingsworth St. | Opened February 2023 | Arcade games, toys, and figurines lend a playful, throwback atmosphere at this new ramen shop and cocktail bar.

Baes Chicken , 3003 NE Alberta St. Ste. 1 | Opened January 2023 | The fourth Portland location from the locally based fried chicken restaurant chain is the first to offer full table service and a bar.

Retail

CB2 , 1102 NW Couch St. Stes. 110/120 | Opened summer 2022 | A high-end furniture retailer by Crate & Barrel


Shop Merci Milo
, 2438 NE Broadway | Opened spring 2022 | Neighborhood and online toy shop selling handmade heirloom goods
