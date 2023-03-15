New and coming-soon businesses to Portland, OR

The below list of new businesses has been updated as of March 2023. 🗓️ Coming soon
Every time we look around, it seems like something new is popping up in Portland. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to brunch destination or a new public park to stretch your legs, we’re rounding up a few things coming soon to the City of Roses this quarter.
Business
Ritz-Carlton , 900 SW Washington St. | Opening as early as May 2023 | Luxury condos and Portland’s first five-star hotel
Sky Zone , 2990 NE Hogan Dr., Gresham | Opening June 2023 | Oregon’s first Sky Zone trampoline park will feature foam block pits, ultimate dodgeball courts, and more
Retail
Portland Gear , Washington Square | Opening April 2023 | A pop-up location of the Portland merchandise brand will move into a permanent retail space
Hobby Lobby , 9180 SW Hall Blvd. | Opening date TBA | A national chain of arts and crafts supply stores
Residential
PCC Killingsworth , Cully neighborhood | Opening fall 2025 | An 84-unit affordable housing project run by Portland Community College
Emmons Place , Alphabet Historic District | Opening spring 2023 | A 144-unit affordable housing facility prioritizing seniors, veterans, communities of color, people with disabilities, and unhoused individuals
✅ Now open
If there’s one thing we love even more than looking ahead to the future , it’s enjoying the present at one of Portland’s newest spots. Check out this list of Rose City’s recently opened establishments.
Business
Trader Joe’s , 16200 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard | Opened November 2022 | A neighborhood grocery store chain with 500+ locations across the US
Residential
HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor , 5115-5183 E. Burnside St. | Opened February 2022 | An 18-unit multifamily project featuring smart infrastructure controlled via mobile app
Dining
Toyshop Ramen , 3000 NE Killingsworth St. | Opened February 2023 | Arcade games, toys, and figurines lend a playful, throwback atmosphere at this new ramen shop and cocktail bar.
Baes Chicken , 3003 NE Alberta St. Ste. 1 | Opened January 2023 | The fourth Portland location from the locally based fried chicken restaurant chain is the first to offer full table service and a bar.
Retail
CB2 , 1102 NW Couch St. Stes. 110/120 | Opened summer 2022 | A high-end furniture retailer by Crate & Barrel
Shop Merci Milo , 2438 NE Broadway | Opened spring 2022 | Neighborhood and online toy shop selling handmade heirloom goods
