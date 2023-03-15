Amendment to give third graders another route to fourth grade passes Senate committee

Just a day after passage by the state House K-12 subcommittee, a bill that would amend the controversial third-grade retention law also cleared the Senate education committee Wednesday afternoon.

There were eight votes in favor and one present vote.

The bill, introduced in the House by Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, and in the Senate by Sen. John Lundberg, R-Bristol, would give third graders another route for promotion to the fourth grade besides the single TCAP English Language Arts score under the law’s current version.

“That we are adding more measures is a positive step,” said Jim Wrye, assistant executive director for government relations and communications for the Tennessee Education Association. Wrye spoke in favor of the bill after Rep. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnsonville, sought his take on the law. Wrye said he has heard from teachers who favor additional measures outside of the TCAP score.

If the proposed bill becomes law, students who score “approaching” on the ELA portion of the test could use their most recent benchmark test score to be considered proficient in reading. That would exempt them from being held back. However, they would need to score 50% or higher. It would also require that students retained between kindergarten and second grade have a tutor the following school year. It also provides millions of dollars in recurring funding for school districts to offer that tutoring.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, asked Lundberg how many students are a retention risk under the current version of the law. Lundberg couldn’t give an estimate and directed Pody to the state Department of Education and individual school districts for statistics. But, he cited a percentage of students in the state who are behind where they should be.

“I think we should be offended 67% aren’t reading at grade level,” he said.

According to the most recent state-level TCAP data, the number appears closer to 64%. Only 36.4% of students met grade-level expectations in ELA based on last year’s TCAP scores, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, talks with people attending a Senate hearing in 2019. “I think we should be offended 67% aren’t reading at grade level,” he said of Tennessee students. (Mark Humphrey/AP file)

Locally, many students appear behind as well. As many as 2,787 Memphis-Shelby County Schools third graders would be eligible for retention if not for their most recent i-Ready test scores. Those scores, a district benchmark test, predict how students will perform on the TCAP test this year, according to data presented during a committee session last week. Although he wouldn’t give specific numbers, Lundberg said he expects a “dramatic” change in the number of students at risk for retention if the bill becomes law.

Raumesh Akbari

Rep. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, asked if previously retained students would still have access to the tutoring services that the state would provide to districts under the proposed bill.

Under the current version of the law, students retained between kindergarten and the third grade are exempt from a second retention. Lundberg confirmed that they would have access to the tutoring services.

The proposed bill would provide funds for districts to give students access to online tutoring services. If passed, it would give $7.6 million in recurring annual funding for districts starting next school year. Lundberg said that districts can use their own tutors over the state’s but that the funding was included to give school systems more tutoring options, especially smaller and more rural districts.

Akbari also said that there are seven benchmark tests that districts currently use. She suggested it might be beneficial to use one of those instead of one provided by the state. Under the proposed bill, the benchmark test used must be given by the state and administered in a testing environment.

Lundberg explained that the state-given benchmark test was chosen for the law because the same test is given to all school districts. He said that alternative promotes uniformity, and that the test is similar to TCAP.

Since it has passed the education committee, the proposed bill goes to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means committee.