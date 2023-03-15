Lewis and Clark County monitoring areas for potential flooding

Lewis and Clark County is monitoring several areas in the Helena Valley for surface runoff and water on county roads. The recent warm weather and freeze-thaw conditions coupled with snowfall has led to snow melt filling drainages, ditches, stormwater retention ponds, and flowing in some areas onto county roadways.

County Road Crews are actively working to clear frozen culverts, place warning and traffic control signage, and monitoring road impacts. Drivers should use caution and follow signage in areas with water on the roadway.

With warm temperatures in the forecast, surface runoff will continue to affect areas of the Helena Valley. Property owners are advised to monitor their property and clear out private approach culverts when needed. Lewis and Clark County cannot clear out private culverts unless the surface water is affecting public roadways and infrastructure.

Roadways that are being monitored include:

Norris Road/Applegate Drive

Upper Trout Creek

Head Lane/Franklin Mine Road

Cedar Valley Road

Rimini Road (Peso)

Silver Creek Road

Darter Road/Applegate Drive/Prairie Drive

Lake Helena Drive/Lewis Street

Prairie Drive East and West

Diehl Ranch Drive near Canyon Ferry Road

Spokane Ranch Road East

Chevalier Drive

Birdseye Road/Echo Drive

Green Meadow Drive/Woodland

Montana Ave/Bridge Creek

For more information contact the of Public Works Roads and Bridge Department at (406) 447-8031.