Open in App
Lewis And Clark County, MT
See more from this location?
KTVH

Lewis and Clark County monitoring areas for potential flooding

By Lewis and Clark County Press Release,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bfhhz_0lKK4adF00

Lewis and Clark County is monitoring several areas in the Helena Valley for surface runoff and water on county roads. The recent warm weather and freeze-thaw conditions coupled with snowfall has led to snow melt filling drainages, ditches, stormwater retention ponds, and flowing in some areas onto county roadways.

County Road Crews are actively working to clear frozen culverts, place warning and traffic control signage, and monitoring road impacts. Drivers should use caution and follow signage in areas with water on the roadway.

With warm temperatures in the forecast, surface runoff will continue to affect areas of the Helena Valley. Property owners are advised to monitor their property and clear out private approach culverts when needed. Lewis and Clark County cannot clear out private culverts unless the surface water is affecting public roadways and infrastructure.

Roadways that are being monitored include:

  • Norris Road/Applegate Drive
  • Upper Trout Creek
  • Head Lane/Franklin Mine Road
  • Cedar Valley Road
  • Rimini Road (Peso)
  • Silver Creek Road
  • Darter Road/Applegate Drive/Prairie Drive
  • Lake Helena Drive/Lewis Street
  • Prairie Drive East and West
  • Diehl Ranch Drive near Canyon Ferry Road
  • Spokane Ranch Road East
  • Chevalier Drive
  • Birdseye Road/Echo Drive
  • Green Meadow Drive/Woodland
  • Montana Ave/Bridge Creek

For more information contact the of Public Works Roads and Bridge Department at (406) 447-8031.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lewis And Clark County, MT newsLocal Lewis And Clark County, MT
Work starting soon on the Valley Drive Improvements Project in East Helena
East Helena, MT14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No quick trip to Seeley Lake with summer of construction
Seeley Lake, MT2 days ago
Great Falls homicide suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit
Great Falls, MT22 hours ago
Cascade County Elections Office said mail ballots may not be feasible; five elections on horizon
Great Falls, MT1 day ago
County election official tells Sun River Valley, City of Great Falls office can’t handle mail ballot elections
Great Falls, MT3 days ago
Standoff in Valier ends in suspect’s death
Great Falls, MT21 hours ago
Person dead after incident on 9th Ave. S. and 15th St. in Great Falls
Great Falls, MT2 days ago
Montana honors Irish heritage in St. Patrick's Day ceremony at State Capitol
Helena, MT1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day parade in Great Falls (video)
Great Falls, MT1 day ago
Funds are being raised to bring former CHS teacher home
Helena, MT1 day ago
‘Suspicious’ death at old Bar-S still under investigation
Great Falls, MT11 days ago
AmeriCorps hosts 14th annual ServeMontana Symposium
Helena, MT3 days ago
Montana officer, suspect seriously injured in shooting
Great Falls, MT10 days ago
Man sentenced after embezzling money, manipulating man so he could pay it back
Great Falls, MT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy