Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
ABC News

ACLU of Alaska sues over prison involuntary medication rules

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0lKK4Qkr00

The ACLU of Alaska is asking a judge to strike down as unconstitutional a state Department of Corrections policy on involuntary medication of people who are incarcerated, saying the policy does not adequately protect due process rights.

The organization said it filed a lawsuit against state corrections officials Wednesday on behalf of a man serving a 99-year sentence at a prison in Seward. The lawsuit says the man, who has been in department custody since 2001 and has had mental health issues while incarcerated, had been taking antipsychotic medication voluntarily but beginning in 2018 felt he no longer needed the medication.

The lawsuit alleges the man has been “forcibly injected” with medication over the past five years. It asks that he be given a judicial hearing at which evidence can be heard and he can have an attorney present before being administered any psychiatric medication “against his will."

Melody Vidmar, an attorney with ACLU of Alaska, said the organization is seeking the same process for others who may be in a similar situation.

The complaint seeks to replace a prior claim with the court that was initiated by the man before the ACLU of Alaska represented him, said Megan Edge, a spokesperson for the organization.

Patty Sullivan, a state Department of Law spokesperson, said the assigned attorney in that matter had not yet received the documents filed Wednesday and would respond in the time provided by court rules.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alaska State newsLocal Alaska State
ACLU suit claims Alaska inmate was unlawfully given psychotropic medication against his will
Seward, AK3 days ago
Washington Man Sentenced For Combative Behavior On Flight to Anchorage
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Governor Dunleavy Announces Judicial Appointment To The Kenai Superior Court
Kenai, AK3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge won't toss lawsuit over ivermectin in Arkansas jail
Fayetteville, AR19 hours ago
Suspect dead, hostage hospitalized in Montana following chase starting in Osburn, Idaho
Saint Regis, MT16 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom plans to turn San Quentin State Prison, longtime home to death row, into rehabilitation facility
San Quentin, CA2 days ago
Ketchikan Indian Community among five Alaska tribes selected for state-tribal education compact pilot program
Ketchikan, AK1 day ago
Jail inmate dies from suicide shortly after being convicted for rape
Brookston, MN2 days ago
EPA-funded study targets wildfire data gaps
Anchorage, AK14 hours ago
Oregon Man Convicted of illegally Shooting ‘elk fever’
Nehalem, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy