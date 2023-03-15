'Monk' Revival Movie to Reunite Tony Shalhoub With Original Cast

Monk is back!

Peacock has greenlit a revival movie, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, reuniting Tony Shalhoub with the original cast, the streamer announced Wednesday. Shalhoub returns to the titular role on the small screen for the first time after more than 13 years.

Original cast members Ted Levine (Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalee Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lt. Randy Disher), Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk) and Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell) will all return for the movie, as well as Monk creator/executive producer/writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

The follow-up film finds Monk (Shalhoub), a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder,returning to solve one last, very personal case involving his stepdaughter, Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,"said Michael Sluchan, Executive VP of Movies, Kids, Daytime atNBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

"New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present,"said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film."

Andrew Eccles/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Recently, Shalhoub appeared onDr. Loubna Hassanieh's Unheard Stories: Stories That Inspire , where he hinted at the Monk reunion movie.

"We're going to do -- I'm not sure if I'm doing a spoiler alert here -- but we're doing a Monk 90-minute movie for streaming. And we're going to start shooting that in May," the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor revealed in the interview. "It's Monk post-COVID, so he's in trouble.We're bringing everybody back, all of the charactersand doing a 90-minute streaming [movie] for Peacock."

Monk ran for eight seasons on USA Network from 2002 to 2009. At the time, it was one of the most-watched scripted cable dramas; its series finale in December 2009 drew nearly 10 million viewers. Shalhoub won three Emmys, one Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Monk.

In May 2020, Peacock reunited Shalhoub with Levine, Howard and Gray-Stanford as their Monk characters for a segment on the online The At-Home Variety Show .

This won't be the first time Peacock has revived a beloved USA Network franchise, after doing so with Psych. The streamerproduced two follow-up movies, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home in 2020and Psych 3: This Is Gus in 2021.

All eight seasons of Monk are currently streaming on Peacock.

