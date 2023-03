Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, review platform Yelp has named a Charlotte spot among the best Irish pubs in the country. The Workman’s Friend landed at No. 12 on the site’s list of “25 pubs in the U.S. & Canada that make you feel like you’re in Ireland.”

The Workman’s Friend opened in 2015 at 1531 Central Ave., in the heart of the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, and was picked by Thrillist as one of Charlotte’s best bars for St. Patrick’s Day the following year.

Much of the furniture and décor at The Workman’s Friend was made in Ireland, and its menu features staples such as shepherd’s pie.

