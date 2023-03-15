Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman

Gary Neal Hardman, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on March 14, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born September 18, 1948, to Chester Leroy and Cora Mae McGriff Hardman in Cullman County, Alabama.

Mr. Hardman was a member of the Holly Pond Graduating Class of 1966, and he later obtained a drafting degree from Wallace State Community College. Gary served honorably in The United States Army and his service and sacrifice to his county and its people will forever be remembered. Mr. Hardman enjoyed attending worship at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in the Berlin Community. He loved to read, and he enjoyed watching sporting events on television. Gary also was a talented woodworker. Mr. Hardeman leaves behind a loving family and he will be missed greatly.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Jane Giles Hardman; son, Danny Lee Hardman; brother, Harold Hardman; sister, Bonnie Sue Hardman; and brother-in-law, Donald Shipp.

He is survived by his brothers, Hugh Hardman (Glenda), Keith Hardman (Peggy); sisters Ruth Shipp, Brenda Blackwood (Victor); stepchildren, Steven and Stacey; step-granddaughter, Ava; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation and celebration of life will be held on Friday evening, March 17, 2023. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A celebration of life will begin at 7:30 p.m., and friends are invited to join the family for the service. Mr. Hardman will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, Kentucky, alongside his wife, Martha. Burial will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., where Gary will receive military honors in appreciation of his service to our nation.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hardman family.