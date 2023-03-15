Open in App
TheStreet

Pete Buttigieg Is Concerned About Increase in Airplane Near Misses

By Michael Tedder,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv5lX_0lKK2Lni00

Following a number of near collisions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called for his agency and the aviation industry to get to the bottom of why there have been “more mistakes than usual” of late.

The last major U.S. airline crash was on February 12, 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing all 49 on board and a person on the ground.

Don’t Miss: United Airlines Signals an Impending Loss

But following a number of near miss collisions and other troubling incidents, including two United Airlines ( UAL ) planes making contact on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport, an incident at Logan Airport when a Learjet and a JetBlue ( JBLU ) flight nearly collided  and a Southwest Airlines flight from Raleigh-Durham reportedly dropping as low as 1,350 feet (much vomiting ensued), all eyes are on airlines safety at the moment.

'An Uptick In Serious Close Calls'

Speaking at a safety summit called by Billy Nolen, the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Secretary noted that “while the data remains clear that aviation remains an exceptionally safe form of travel, we take nothing for granted and we are particularly concerned because we have seen an uptick in serious close calls.”

The summit brings together parties from across the aviation industry, including airlines, airports, unions, safety regulators and more to take the pulse of the industry and to identify problems before they grow out of control. One of the key concerns at the moment is the lack of cockpit voice recordings for the recent near misses.

Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now .

The incidents from this year “all have one thing in common, the cockpit voice recorders were all overwritten,” said Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. Since 2018, her agency has recommended that planes be equipped with a cockpit voice recorder capable of storing at least 25 hours worth of audio.

“Too often we’ve seen the federal government and industry act after an incident, after lives are lost, once headlines are made,” Homendy added. “Our entire mission at the NTSB is to prevent that next accident.”

Homendy said that high turnover in the aviation industry since the pandemic, an increasingly congested airspace and the lack of adopting seven NTSB recommendations related to airport runways are all contributing factors to the troubling pattern of near collisions that contributed to the need for Wednesday’s summit.

The main cause for the increase in incidents is, in Homendy’s view, understaffing across the industry due to the pandemic, increasingly congested airspace and a number of NTSB recommendations that have not yet been implemented.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two planes have close call at Florida airport, NTSB says
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Flight makes emergency landing after American Airlines passenger charges cockpit demanding a drink
Jacksonville, FL23 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL23 days ago
'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing
Austin, TX16 days ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Washington DC-bound flight forced to divert after passenger reportedly tried to breach cockpit
Raleigh, NC24 days ago
Foot Found Washed Ashore a Year Ago Identified as Belonging to Woman Who Went Missing in 2018
Port Angeles, WA24 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Lufthansa flight attendant told passengers to delete all videos and photos after severe turbulence forced an emergency landing
Austin, TX8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy