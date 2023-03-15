Open in App
USA TODAY

Grand Canyon University practices for NCAA men's tournament in Baylor gear after lost luggage

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

Grand Canyon University's men's basketball team arrived in Denver for the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, but its uniforms and gear did not make it.

The Antelopes (24-11) were flying high after a 84-66 win over Southern Utah in the WAC tournament on Saturday to clinch the university's second-ever March Madness berth. Grand Canyon is the 14th seed in the West Regional and will be playing No. 3 Gonzaga on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. But the team has encountered some turbulence.

Assistant athletics director Josh Hauser confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that a dozen team bags, including "team practice gear and athletic equipment," were not loaded onto the team plane by the airline ground crew before departing for Denver Wednesday morning.

"Twelve bags of gear are being flown to Denver tonight via commercial flight with an athletic equipment staff member," Hauser added.

In the meantime, Hauser said Grand Canyon is getting an assist from head coach Bryce Drew's brother, Scott Drew, the head coach of the No. 3  Baylor Bears, who will face 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara in the South Regional on Friday in Denver.

"Coach Scott Drew — brother of our head coach Bryce Drew — has offered Baylor equipment for today’s practice," Hauser told USA TODAY Sports, adding that team staff is also "purchasing shoes and other gear at a nearby Nike for today’s practice."

The Antelopes will use the combination of loaned gear and newly purchased items Wednesday evening with hopes that their equipment will arrive soon.

