Samsung Ark might just be my forever monitor Reviewed / Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Screens are ubiquitous in life, whether gaming on a Nintendo Switch OLED, scrolling through Instagram on a Samsung Galaxy, or simply watching The Big Lebowski for the millionth time on a flatscreen TV. The screen that many of us use more than all others is a computer monitor in both home and work offices. As someone who is always looking to streamline his WFM setup the Samsung Ark has made me a master of workflow. It's no slouch when it comes to entertainment, either.

$1,999.99 at Amazon (Save $1,500)

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

The Samsung Ark is a massive 55-inch screen and is initially quite overwhelming. As its full name says, it's primarily a screen built with gaming in mind. Its enormous screen, 1000R curve, and 165Hz refresh rate make the Samsung Ark perfect for next-gen gaming. It's even HDR10+ compatible, which shows incredible detail, especially in graphically intensive games like Doom: Eternal and Elden Ring .

► Amazon deals: The 6 best Apple deals you can shop on Amazon right now

Samsung Ark cockpit mode brings new levels of immersion. Reviewed / Samsung

What truly sets Samsung Ark apart from other monitors on the market is the freedom you get when arranging your screen. Samsung Ark's Multi View lets you display four different screens simultaneously instead of bouncing from monitor to monitor. With built-in YouTube and Xbox Game Pass apps, you can stream and game as seamlessly as getting real work done. If you bounce between apps to write content in Pages, edit images in Photoshop, or optimize video in Final Cut Pro, Samsung Ark may change the way you get work done the way it has for me.

Workflow improvements aside, Samsung Ark is still a gaming monitor. Its Ark Dial controller almost gamifies control of the screen and makes organizing layouts, adjusting the picture quality, and bouncing between inputs easy as pie. You can even rotate your screen and enter cockpit mode for a new level of immersion. It even makes games you’ve played before feel new again. Samsung Ark’s built-in Dolby Atmos speakers greatly amplify experiences whether you’re playing Splatoon 3 or watching The British Baking Show .

Samsung Ark is a bit of an investment, but considering its abilities and versatility, I can’t imagine when I’ll need to upgrade. For the foreseeable future, Samsung Ark may be my forever monitor.

$1,999 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Ark might just be my forever monitor