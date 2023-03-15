Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns release DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III

By Camryn Justice,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqXeT_0lKK0GJf00

The Browns are busy adding to the roster as the free agenecy window officially opened Tuesday afternoon, but as some new faces join the team, two familiar faces depart as the team announced they have released defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III.

A league source had previously confirmed the plans to release Johnson as a post-June 1 designation, which saves the Browns around $9.75 million in cap with a dead-cap hit around $3.75 million.

RELATED: Browns plan to release or trade safety John Johnson III

As for Clowney, the defensive end departs the team after two seasons and a tumultuous end to his tenure.

Prior to the final game of the season, Clowney was dismissed from practice and ruled out of the game after making comments in a locker room interview where he said he was "95% sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team after the offseason and questioned the team's usage of him and teammate Myles Garrett.

RELATED: Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice

While he was at the end of his contract anyway, the release itself comes as a result of voidable years on Clowney's one-year deal signed last year.

News 5 reporter Camryn Justice has the latest updates on the Browns free agents. You can track all of the team moves here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Browns new safety Juan Thornhill impressed by Cleveland, ready to bond with team
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Baby kidnapped by woman posing as CPS worker recovered unharmed; 2 charged
Canton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy