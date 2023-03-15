Browns release DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III

The Browns are busy adding to the roster as the free agenecy window officially opened Tuesday afternoon, but as some new faces join the team, two familiar faces depart as the team announced they have released defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III.

A league source had previously confirmed the plans to release Johnson as a post-June 1 designation, which saves the Browns around $9.75 million in cap with a dead-cap hit around $3.75 million.

As for Clowney, the defensive end departs the team after two seasons and a tumultuous end to his tenure.

Prior to the final game of the season, Clowney was dismissed from practice and ruled out of the game after making comments in a locker room interview where he said he was "95% sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team after the offseason and questioned the team's usage of him and teammate Myles Garrett.

While he was at the end of his contract anyway, the release itself comes as a result of voidable years on Clowney's one-year deal signed last year.

