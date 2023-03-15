Open in App
Waco, TX
See more from this location?
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Repeat sex offender facing charges after contacting pre-teen from Waco area

By Heidi March,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBBGW_0lKK0DfU00

A 29-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday in California after authorities received a complaint that he had been communicating on social media with a pre-teen victim in the Waco area.

McLennan County detectives with the Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit began investigating William Scott Kenneth Yaple in February.

According to authorities, Yaple is a registered sex offender with a history of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and California.

In 2022, Yaple was arrested in California for multiple counts related to the possession of child pornography/obscene material. That investigation resulted in two felony charges — sexual performance of a child under 14 and online solicitation of a minor (explicit communication), according to police.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives coordinated with California detectives to arrest Yaple. Yaple's iPad was forensically analyzed, revealing more images of child pornography, MCSO said in a news release.

Yaple will be extradited back to McLennan County in the near future, authorities said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Unidos': Waco PD reaching out to Spanish-speaking community members
Waco, TX4 days ago
Killeen BBQ restaurant set to reopen after pandemic forced their doors closed.
Killeen, TX2 days ago
Deaf Baylor student shares how cochlear implant changed her life
Waco, TX2 days ago
Killeen is one of the top cities in the U.S. closing the gender wage gap
Killeen, TX21 hours ago
Faces of Fort Hood: Georgiana Cleverley
Gatesville, TX3 days ago
Colonoscopy screenings are just as important as other healthcare screenings.
Waco, TX4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump set to hold first campaign rally in Waco
Waco, TX1 day ago
House Agriculture Committee hosts listening session ahead of Farm Bill rewrite
Waco, TX3 days ago
Caitlin Bickle reflects on Baylor career ahead of final post season run
Waco, TX18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy