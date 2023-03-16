CPD says at least 10 armed robberies committed in less than 2 hours Wednesday morning

Chicago police are investigating at least 10 armed robberies in neighboring Brighton Park and Back of the Yards that happened in less than two hours Wednesday morning.

CPD said all of the robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the following locations:

4600 Block of South Albany on March 15, 2023 at 6:02 A.M.

2400 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023 at 6:03 A.M.

1700 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023 at 6:06 A.M.

4300 Block of South Archer Ave on March 15, 2023 at 6:07 A.M.

4600 Block of South Troy on March 15, 2023 at 6:10 A.M.

1700 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023 at 7:10 A.M.

1900 Block of West 47th Street on March 15, 2023 at 7:15 A.M.

4700 Block of South Hermitage on March 15, 2023 at 7:15 A.M.

4800 Block of South Paulina Street on March 15, 2023 at 7:24 A.M.

4400 Block of South Western Ave Street on March 15, 2023 at 7:46 A.M

Police are now looking for three to four suspects.

Exclusive surveillance videos shared with ABC7 shows brazen early morning robberies.

The first is of a man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Cameras from Casey's Hardware on West 47th Street captured a white SUV pulling up behind a man standing outside his vehicles. The suspects then rush out, frisk him of his property, and take off down the street in the SUV.

In another video taken from Mexico Muffler & Brakes' surveillance cameras, show a small white SUV stop on just before 8 a.m. Two passengers leap out with what appear to be guns and sprint toward a street vendor on the corner of 44th and Western in Brighton Park.

Luis Liro had just pulled into the parking lot of the Brighton Park mechanic shop when he saw the pair point guns at the tamale vendor.

"He didn't know what's happening because the run so fast to him," he said. "When he saw them, they were already putting their hands in his pocket."

Seconds later, the suspects hopped back into the waiting SUV, which sped off.

"He was scared. He was shaking," said Liro.

Ninth District police issued a community alert about the morning rash of robberies.

"Most of these crimes are a combination of opportunity and limited foresight," said Alderman Ray Lopez.

The surveillance video even shows the white SUV returning to the area as people run from the vehicle before the suspects speed of.

Lopez said most of the victims are street vendors and police said the suspects even comforted the victims by speaking Spanish before robbing them.

"We have seen this pattern before against our vendors and we will not allow this to continue," Lopez said.

Police said they've recovered two of the suspects' vehicles on the West Side, which they believe were stolen. One is a white SUV and the other is a black vehicle.

The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council is worried about the timing of the crimes, as it's been trying to put on different events in the community to stop crime, like today's shoe giveaway for children on the same street as the robberies.

"Hearing something like that detracts from what we know really goes on, and the reality of what happens here," said Craig Chico, CEO of the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council. "It's a really great community and we don't talk about it enough. We have to challenge that perspective and unfortunately things like this don't help, but we'll get through it."

Police are asking shops and homes in the area of the crimes to check their cameras, if they have them, to see if they captured anything on video.