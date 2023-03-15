Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Shamrock Marathon weekend events in Virginia Beach sold out, expect road closures near Oceanfront

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot,

3 days ago

If you’re looking to participate in the 51st Yuengling Shamrock Marathon this weekend in Virginia Beach, your time has run out.

Every race over the marathon weekend has sold out, surprising organizers who expected a dip in participation from last year — which was the first since the pandemic and the event’s 50th run.

More than 22,000 people will participate across all five events, which include Saturday’s 8K, Leprechaun Dash and Final Mile before Sunday’s half-marathon and marathon, according to co-owner and co-race director Jerry Frostick. Those participants hail from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Organizers also expect an influx of 60,000 to 70,000 people to the Oceanfront.

“Virginia Beach turns green,” Frostick said. “What has made this event so successful is the support that Virginia Beach and the communities show to all the runners. And us being local, it makes us proud to kind of showcase your city and ... to give the participants this experience of what Virginia Beach really is like.”

In addition to the boost to restaurants and hotels that effectively kicks off the spring season for the tourism industry, the event is expected to generate more than $75,000 for local charities and the city’s 17 Title 1 schools, according to Frostick.

While it’s expected to rain Saturday morning, runners typically aren’t fazed. Frostick said events will only be canceled for thunder and lightning, which are not in the forecast.

The main marathon is a qualifier for the 2024 Boston Marathon, but no prize money is offered for winning. Frostick said this event is more about the experience.

“We celebrate movement,” he said. “We have our percentage of people that are definitely racing, but there’s a bigger percentage of people that are enjoying fitness, camaraderie and celebrating their own goals, knowing that they’ll never be an Olympian.”

The Shamrock Marathon will cause significant traffic disruptions over the course of the weekend. For full race information, visit www.shamrockmarathon.com .

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

