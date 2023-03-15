Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Spurs’ Bassey (knee) to miss rest of season

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzpzC_0lKJwCT900

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left patella, the team announced Wednesday.

Bassey sustained a non-displaced fracture of the kneecap during Tuesday’s 132-114 victory over the Orlando Magic.

“Somebody hit me with that at halftime,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. “Poor guy, he was just learning how to play.”

Bassey averaged 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds in 35 games (two starts) with the San Antonio.

Just last month, the Spurs converted Bassey’s two-way contract into a regular NBA contract worth $10.2 million over four seasons.

Bassey, 22, also played 23 games last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected the 6-foot-9 230-pounder out of Western Kentucky in the second round of the 2021 draft. He has averages of 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 58 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies star hit with another 5-figure fine, furthering rep as NBA’s next Draymond Green
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Heat face Pistons, look to keep pace in playoff race
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks lock up core member of roster with 4-year, $68 million extension
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Magic up next for Lakers squad needing victories
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Raptors visit Bucks, look to extend winning streak to 4
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Latest update on Lebron James’ injury is bad news for Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
East: Olivier Nkamhoua ties career best in points as No. 4 Tennessee beats No. 5 Duke
Knoxville, TN16 hours ago
Top-seed Purdue not satisfied with Fairleigh Dickinson ahead
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Raptors cruise past Wolves for third straight win
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Sparks waive G Chennedy Carter
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kings beat Wizards for 11th win in last 13 games
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Bulls hold Heat at bay, earn 4th win in 5 games
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Pelicans prepare for critical Round 2 against Rockets
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs mock draft 2023: Strengthening the dynasty
Kansas City, MO48 minutes ago
NBA roundup: 76ers roll to 8th straight win
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Suns optimistic Cameron Payne getting flow ahead of Thunder matchup
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
Women’s NCAA roundup: Maddy Siegrist, No. 4 Villanova roll
Radnor Township, PA8 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Nets look to correct rebounding issues as they face Nuggets
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly won’t pursue Kyrie Irving this summer for particular reason
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist becomes 5th D1 woman to score 1,000 points a season
Villanova, PA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy