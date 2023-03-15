Open in App
Virginia State
Sportsnaut

Report: Rams will not tender QB Bryce Perkins

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams will not tender a contract to restricted free agent quarterback Bryce Perkins, according to NFL Network, with the report indicating the team remains interested in bringing back the Virginia product at a lower price.

Perkins, 26, made his NFL debut last season while starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was plagued by injuries, including multiple concussions and a spinal cord contusion. Perkins played in five games and made his first NFL start in Week 11 during a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perkins was 19 of 34 for 161 yards in his five games with two interceptions and his lone touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The Rams turned to free-agent addition Baker Mayfield at quarterback in Week 14 and he finished out the season for Los Angeles, which won just twice over its last 11 games.

–Field Level Media

