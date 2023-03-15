Open in App
Marco Island, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Marco Island’s West Winterberry Bridge closes for repairs

By NBC2 News,

3 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island says that the West Winterberry Bridge will be closed for the second time in less than two months for construction.

According to a City of Marco Island press release, the bridge will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The city council approved Manhattan Road and Bridge Company to replace and adjust post-tensioning tendons on the bridge back on Feb. 21. According to the press release, the tendons hold the bridge support slabs together.

The bridge, located at the intersection of South Heathwood Dr. and Winterberry Dr., connects South Marco to Big Marco Island.

All traffic has been directed to San Marco Rd. Bicycles and foot traffic are still permitted during construction.

“I know it’s an inconvenience… living on the south end trying to get to the beach, the restaurants, it looks like it’s going to be a major detour for a while. Safety is gotta be the first thing, you hear about bridges collapsing all along the country. Infrastructure is deteriorating everywhere,” said Pete Engels, a seasonal visitor to Marco Island who was seen crossing the bridge on a bicycle Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In February, the Bridge was shut down over fears of a potential collapse. Florida Department of Transportation officials took notice of a growing “upheaval,” or crack, along the edge of the bridge. An emergency closure was put in place to assess the damage.

“Last year we noticed from upheaval of the asphalt, and this year we noticed more,” said Justin Martin, the Public Works Director for the City of Marco Island.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marco Island bridge shut down due to concerns of possible collapse

Construction crews worked to address the concerns over the upheaval, and the bridge was reopened a short time later.

“A temporary solution which you see right now was these concrete barricades which prevent the slabs from rotating,” said Martin.

PREVIOUS STORY: Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

DID THE HURRICANE AFFECT THE BRIDGE?

According to Marco Island City Officials, the growing crack in the bridge was not caused by Hurricane Ian.

However, it did affect the bridge’s structural integrity.

“What we did notice from the hurricane is some of the erosion underneath the bridge. That didn’t cause the crack… it was something that was happening for several years,” said Martin.

WHAT’S NEXT?

All traffic has been rerouted to San Marco Road until construction is completed on Saturday, March 18.

The construction going on currently is, however, a temporary measure. The city believes that the amount of damage this bridge has seen requires a total rebuild.

City Officials are actively contracting out a project to demolish and rebuild the bridge, with a date expected in the summer of 2023.

“The bridge you see right here will be demolished and you will see a new bridge with sidewalks on both sides. And a brand new bridge,” said Martin.

Boat traffic under the bridge will be limited to one span for boats with low drafts at idle speed, the City of Marco Island said. These boat restrictions will begin on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:00 a.m.

This is an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 to update you when the West Winterberry Bridge reopens, and when demolition begins.

