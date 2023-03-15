Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Hurricane survivors awaiting help from “Rebuild Florida” program

By Ashley Graham,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knxTy_0lKJtaLq00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A state-run program meant to help hurricane survivors rebuild their homes is falling behind.

The “Rebuild Florida” program uses federal money to repair and replace homes, but they say red tape is slowing things down.

Even now, there are hundreds of families waiting for repairs from storms that happened years ago. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said they understand those concerns and are trying to address them.

“If you’re gonna make a program where everyone is dependent on you, you need to make sure that you’re taking care of those people,” Mary Lundberg said. “Because their lives are just gonna get worse while they’re waiting for you.”

Lundberg’s life and house got worse year after year. After her house was damaged in Hurricane Irma, her roof kept leaking and the mold kept growing as she waited years for the state to fix her home.

After last year’s hurricanes, her worries grew even more.

“I am worried, first of all, about the people that are still in it,” she said. “And I’m worried about the people from Ian and Nicole who could be in it. And something needs to change.”

We took her concerns to the federal government as they announced more disaster relief funds for Lee County today. HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman said they hope to avoid such long delays by putting the money in the county’s hands.

“One of the reasons that we did that is that we’ve heard about some of the difficulties of having the funds be too removed from the people,” Todman said.

Last year Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) officials said they planned to ask HUD for more funds to help Ian survivors. Todman said they could still apply for that money.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not gonna give money to the state,” she adds. “It means that we’re going to try to, for those areas that were most heavily impacted, we want to be able to try to get the funds as close to the people as possible.”

After our first story aired in November, the DEO put Lundberg in temporary housing. As of today, they still haven’t done the demolition on her home. The clock is ticking as her demolition permit is supposed to expire in July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Relief program helping Golden Gates woman rebuild home damaged during Hurricane Irma

Count on NBC2 to let you know if they meet the deadline.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
DeSantis announces over $50 million for Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Gov. DeSantis visits Fort Myers as insurance crisis worsens
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Red tide is killing manatees across Florida
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Cape Coral investigating councilwoman for allegedly not living in her district home
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Coalition of Immokalee Workers organized march to pressure other companies
Pahokee, FL17 hours ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Florida | Florida
Miami, FL1 day ago
Residents find giant African land snails in their Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
End of the road for Enterprise Florida? Passidomo sides with Renner on agency breakup
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Giant African land snail invasion puts parts of Fort Myers into quarantine
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Raucous boater eludes police in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Plans to construct the Bonita Estero Rail Trail progress
Estero, FL1 day ago
Hurricane-damaged homes are attracting new buyers to SWFL
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL2 days ago
7 Florida cities among the top 'allergy capitals' of US in 2023
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Mike Flynn and MAGA Activists Wage War Against a Florida Hospital
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Man steals fridge from Lehigh Acres home
Lehigh Acres, FL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy