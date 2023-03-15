Open in App
New ticket lottery launches for Paris 2024 Olympics

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZoUI_0lKJsBjG00

Paris Olympics organizers kicked off the individual ticketing program Wednesday for next year’s Games, after an initial round of package sales left many buyers feeling frustrated at high costs.

Would-be spectators can sign up now through April 20 for a lottery for millions of tickets for Olympic events, which run July 26-Aug. 8, 2024. Those chosen for the draw will be contacted in May to log on and purchase individual tickets.

An initial ticketing lottery in February and March allowed buyers to get packages of tickets, but few people were able to access lower-cost tickets. Buyers were also required to buy packages for multiple sports, to encourage people to attend less-popular events.

Paris 2024 organizers announced last year that there will be 1 million tickets at 24 euros ($26) and more than 4 million for less than 50 euros ($53). In all, 10 million tickets for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform.

A final ticketing phase will run later this year.

Ticket sales are expected to cover about a third of the overall cost of hosting the Games.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched the 500-day countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday.

___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

