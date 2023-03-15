Sun Valley Magnet School students get medical help after eating possible marijuana gummies

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KNX) - Multiple Sun Valley Magnet School students are under medical evaluation Wednesday after possible ingestion of marijuana gummies, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Fire officials said eight people (boys and girls between the ages 12 -16) were medically evaluated. While all are conscious and breathing, five were taken to the hospital. Three were released at the scene to their parents.

“Though all eight patients were discovered upon the campus of Sun Valley Magnet School, a confirmation of how each may be affiliated with the campus remains a matter for LAUSD officials,” fire officials said .

