Danny Trejo creates special donut to benefit LA children's hospital

Los Angeles (KNX) - Actor Danny Trejo is known for his tough guy on-screen image, has a sweet tooth and a big heart.

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts has teamed up with Milk Jar Cookies to create a special donut, with proceeds going to the CHLA Make March Matter campaign.

Trejo's Hollywood-based coffee and donut shop has joined forces with Milk Jar owner Courtney Cowan to create a thin-mint-esque donut consisting of "dark chocolate Abuelita glaze, topped with Milk Jar's Mint Chocolate Cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate peppermint."

Danny Trejo joins KNX to talk sweet treats. Photo credit Daniella DeRobbio/KNX News

They call the sweet collaboration, created for the annual Children's Hospital campaign, the "Thin Mint Abuelita."

Courtney tells KNX In-Depth, Milk Jar Cookies had been working on its own project for Make March Matter when Danny's team approached them about collaborating. "It just felt like a really beautiful opportunity to work with a brand that we love and respect and, do some good," said Cowan.

Listen to Danny talk with KNX In-Depth about the charity collaboration, his career, and more. He even teases the possibility of a new Machete movie!

