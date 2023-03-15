Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Danny Trejo creates special donut to benefit LA children's hospital

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OARzo_0lKJq1up00

Los Angeles (KNX) - Actor Danny Trejo is known for his tough guy on-screen image, has a sweet tooth and a big heart.

LISTEN :

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts has teamed up with Milk Jar Cookies to create a special donut, with proceeds going to the CHLA Make March Matter campaign.

Trejo's Hollywood-based coffee and donut shop has joined forces with Milk Jar owner Courtney Cowan to create a thin-mint-esque donut consisting of "dark chocolate Abuelita glaze, topped with Milk Jar's Mint Chocolate Cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate peppermint."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rG57K_0lKJq1up00
Danny Trejo joins KNX to talk sweet treats. Photo credit Daniella DeRobbio/KNX News

They call the sweet collaboration, created for the annual Children's Hospital campaign, the "Thin Mint Abuelita."

Courtney tells KNX In-Depth, Milk Jar Cookies had been working on its own project for Make March Matter when Danny's team approached them about collaborating. "It just felt like a really beautiful opportunity to work with a brand that we love and respect and, do some good," said Cowan.

Listen to Danny talk with KNX In-Depth about the charity collaboration, his career, and more. He even teases the possibility of a new Machete movie!

