Gold bars, nuggets worth more than $67,000 seized by Cincinnati customs officers

Customs officers seized gold bars and nuggets while checking a shipment at the Port of Cincinnati that was supposed to carry clothing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers on March 9 selected the shipment for an x-ray exam during routine inspections of cargo traveling out of the U.S. During the screening, they found four gold bars and a box of "loose gold" hidden within articles of clothing. The package, shipped from San Francisco, was heading toward Hong Kong and had a declared value of $125.

CBP's Laboratories and Scientific Services analyzed the gold, confirming it was 98% pure and valued at more than $67,000. Anyone sending goods valued at more than $2,500 must file electronically through CBP's system. If they don't, they can face civil or criminal penalties.

"Our officers process millions of legitimate trade imports and exports every year at the Port of Cincinnati," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. "While they uphold the U.S. economy by facilitating legal trade and investments, officers also protect the country’s revenue and its citizens from individuals and entities who attempt to evade import and export requirements."

The Cincinnati Port is one of more than 300 land, air and sea ports of entry throughout the country. For more info on importing and exporting, click here .

READ MORE

US Customs agents show $8 million in counterfeits seized at CVG

Cincinnati, Dayton ‘significant source cities’ for drugs on interstates, Warren County official says

Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust