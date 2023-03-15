Erik ten Hag backs Man Utd to close gap on Arsenal and City to finally end Premier League title drought next season

He has to deal with the setback. We can win a lot, so he has to be back as soon as possible.
The Argentina winger will also miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham and a potential international debut after a call-up this month.
Ten Hag said: “It’s difficult, he has made great progression. He was selected by the national team, it was a big moment for him.
"He’s in a really good development and we don’t want to disturb that process.
“He has to deal with the setback. We can win a lot, so he has to be back ready as soon as possible.”
United have suffered long-term injuries to Garnacho and Christian Eriksen — the latter from Reading’s Andy Carroll in their FA Cup tie — with both challenges going unpunished.
The Red Devils chief has been left unhappy with the officiating this season that includes the injuries and Casemiro’s dismissals as well as recent penalty shouts on Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, with the club in regular talks with refs’ body PGMOL.
He added: “We have the injuries and we have the red cards — that is the combination. There were some discussions about it.”
Despite the 7-0 pounding at Anfield and the 0-0 Old Trafford draw with Southampton, Ten Hag believes United can have a strong end to the season.
They bounced back from heavy defeats to Brentford and Manchester City earlier in the season.
He said: “We have done it after Brentford, we have done it after City, we are capable of it — but we have to show it again.”
MAN UTD (likely): De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.
