Cleveland, OH
WKBN

Former Warren Harding standout leaving Cleveland Browns

By Chad Krispinsky,

3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding football standout and Cleveland Browns’ lineman Hjalte Froholdt has found a new home in the NFL.

Froholdt has agreed to terms on a two-year free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Report: Former Browns quarterback heads to new team

Last season, Froholdt played in all 17 games with Cleveland, including six starts. He took over as the starting center while Ethan Pocic was out with an injury.

He was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Froholdt spent his sophomore year in high school playing football at Warren G. Harding High School as a foreign exchange student and eventually graduated from the IMG Academy in Florida.

