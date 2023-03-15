Today’s Al Roker vows to ‘spoil’ his grandchild ‘rotten’ after daughter Courtney reveals she’s pregnant with first child

TODAY's Al Roker has joked about 'revenge of the Dad,' promising to spoil his grandchild and give them back to their parents.

The beloved Today weatherman took to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday with a touching video tribute to his eldest daughter Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga.

Al Roker congratulated daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley on their recently-announced pregnancy with an Instagram post Credit: Gety Images

In the post, he vowed to spoil his grandchild rotten and joked he'd then 'give the bbay back' Credit: Instagram

The pair are expecting their first child together, and Al was sure to congratulate them in his post.

"Could not be happier for these two," Al captioned his post.

"Now begins the revenge of the Dad. Spoiling this kid rotten then handing the baby back. Hahahhahahahaha," he joked.

Courtney announced on Tuesday that she would be having her first child with Wesley.

Loving dad Al returned to work on Wednesday after being absent the previous day and chatted it up with his Today Show co-hosts about the good news.

Though Courtney had just announced her pregnancy publicly on Tuesday, Al said he had known for "a while."

That certainly didn't diminish his excitement, however, by a long shot.

'OOPS!'

Meanwhile, Al revealed how he "accidentally" found out he was going to be a grandfather during the Today show on Wednesday.

He knew his daughter, Courtney, was pregnant, after someone told him via text.

Al's oldest daughter, Courtney, announced on Tuesday, that she and her husband, Wesley Laga, are expecting their first child.

Although the meteorologist was absent from the show that day, the Today Show still acknowledged the big accomplishment for him.

On Wednesday, he talked all about the good news with his co-hosts and also how he found out about her pregnancy.

"In case you didn't catch that, that post was from Al Roker's daughter, Courtney, revealing some very special news, that she and her husband, Wesley, are expecting a baby," Hoda Kotb said on the broadcast.

Al, 68, nodded and responded: "They are expecting a baby, so..."

"What does that mean for you?" Hoda asked.

"It means I'm going to be a grandpa," Al smiled.

He went on to say that he has known for a while and that's when Hoda asked him how he found out.

"Uh, well, actually, Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text. Thanks Corey," he said, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

"There's one in every family," Savannah Guthrie said.

"Two in mine," Al laughed.

Courtney is Al's oldest daughter and he shares her with his ex-wife, Alice Bell.

Al and his current wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, share Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20.

'CALL ME POP'

Courtney, 36, shared the news about her pregnancy on Instagram.

Shots of the happy couple and a sonogram session were set to a remix of Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby.

She captioned the post: "A new adventure is about to begin."

The mom-to-be shared more details with Today.com

"We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives," she told TODAY.com. "We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

Al is said to be excited, and already knows what he wants the baby to call him:

"Going for Pop-Pop," he commented.

JUST MARRIED

Courtney and Wesley were married on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in a stunning ceremony surrounded by her loved ones.

The bride wore a beautiful white dress while the groom wore a black suit for the ceremony.

At the time, Courtney shared a picture of her big day on social media, writing: "Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine.

"I celebrated my love for my husband and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy."

Adding: "And I gotta say my husband's dance moves ain't too shabby. Now on to the honeymoon."

Courtney originally announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, when Al was absent from the Today Show Credit: Instagram

Upon his return, Al chatted all about Courtney and her pregnancy to his co-hosts Credit: Getty Images