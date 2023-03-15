Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Will Phoenix's new Black City Council members be transformative? Or typical?

By Greg Moore, Arizona Republic,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXcUk_0lKJnXrv00

Kevin Robinson and Kesha Hodge Washington have made history.

Their elections this week mark the first time that the Phoenix City Council will seat two Black members.

I just wonder whether they’ll be transformative or typical?

Are Hodge Washington, Robinson insiders?

Robinson ran as an independent, but he was supported by so many establishment Democrats that it raises questions.

Does he want to preserve the status quo? Or will he fight to make the city more inclusive for people on the outside looking in?

Winners:Robinson, Hodge Washington celebrate election results

He’s replacing Sal DiCiccio, so the bar isn’t particularly high. DiCiccio was little more than a conservative contrarian agitator who reveled in opportunities to tweak liberals and police reform advocates.

Hodge Washington, meanwhile, made improving housing a huge part of her platform.

But can she be as connected to southside residents as Carlos Garcia, who went out of his way to portray himself as a man of the people, wearing hoodies and gym shoes to debates and major appearances?

How will they fight to lower the hurdles?

To be clear, there’s no one way to be Black.

Affluent, moderate, conservative and establishment Black people are just as Black as those who haven’t been able to crack the systemic racism that creates disparities in education, income and influence.

But no matter how much a Black person “makes it” in mainstream society, they still face discrimination in so many facets of life that one wonders whether it will ever change in ways that make skin color irrelevant.

Black people still get threatened by security guards, pulled over without good cause and hassled in ways that others don’t.

It’s an experience that’s hard to convey without emotions spilling over, and Black voters have historically retained hope that when Black candidates are elected, they’ll understand these hurdles and work diligently to make them less burdensome.

In that way, Robinson and Hodge Washington will have a unique responsibility when they assume office.

I just wonder whether they’re ready for it? Will they be transformative or typical?

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @SayingMoore.

There's plenty Moore where this came from. Subscribe for videos, columns, opinions and analysis from The Arizona Republic’s award-winning team.

