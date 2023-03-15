NOLA on Tap beer event benefits LA/SPCA this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— NOLA on Tap presented by ‘Yeah You Right Events’ will benefit the LA/SPCA with over 30 breweries, 30 homebrewers, 20 food vendors and thousands of beer-lovers heading to Lafreniere Park on Saturday March 18th from 2-7 p.m.

Breweries that will be featured are Abita, Zony Mash, Urban South, Port Orleans, Lagunitas, Parish Brewing Company, Great Raft Brewing, Gnarly Barley, Guinness, NOLA Brewing Company, Kingfish Cider, Flying Tiger Brewery, and Skeetahawk Brewing.

You can also grab a bite to eat at some of the premium food vendors including Tava Indian Street Food, Peewee’s Crabcakes, Southern’s, Gonzo’s Somokehouse & BBQ, Joel’s Lobster Rolls, Crawfish King Seafood & BBQ, Hype Eatz, Frytatic, Any O’Cajun, Avo Taco, and Ms. Linda the Yakamein Lady.

In VIP there will be an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil provided by Clesi’s Seafood, with premium open bar, upscale lounge area, DJs, private restrooms, and specialty brews presented by the region’s top brewers.

