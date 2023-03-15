City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” the city of Overton said.
People can also buy bottled water to use during the notice.
Officials will share more information once the boil water notice has been lifted.
