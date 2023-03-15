Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Eagles agree to one-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

By Glenn Erby,

3 days ago
Fletcher Cox is all about legacy and he’ll continue his Hall of Fame trajectory after agreeing to a one-year deal to return with Philadelphia.

Cox avoided any melodrama this offseason, choosing not to drag the free agency process out despite interest from the Browns among other teams.

Cox will enter year 11 with 184 games played, 67 career sacks, six Pro Bowls, and an All-Pro designation after Philadelphia selected the defensive tackle out of Mississippi State in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Cox played 65 percent of the defensive snaps this year, the lowest since his rookie season, but he logged seven sacks and was a stabilizing presence.

