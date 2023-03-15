MPD looking for burglary suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for a subject involved in a home burglary.

The suspect entered the residence using an unauthorized remote to get into the garage, then attempting to enter the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fled the scene after learning of the security camera in the garage. There looks to be an accomplice on the other side of the fence.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers and reference Case #230220028. If your tip leads to an arrest or case closed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

