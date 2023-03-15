Open in App
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski Co. judge proclaims March ‘School Breakfast Month’

By Chris Counts,

3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County Judge proclaimed March as School Breakfast Month on Wednesday.

Judge Barry Hyde presented the proclamation Tuesday morning to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

‘It’s hard to focus’: Schools say American kids are hungry

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) representatives and central Arkansas child nutrition specialists were also on hand to mark the occasion.

“USDA had it for a week, Arkansas has it for the entire month and the reason you do is because breakfast is so important to the health of children here in Arkansas,” USDA Regional Administrator William Ludwig said.

After the presentation, officials with the USDA held a healthy kids initiative discussion session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

