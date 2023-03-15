Open in App
Miami Herald

Florida student sent picture of a cat holding a gun to kids. Cops say it was ‘threatening’

By Devoun Cetoute,

3 days ago

A 16-year-old Broward student was put in cuffs after sending what he thought was a funny text to other students. Police, however, interpreted it as a clear threat of a possible mass shooting.

On Thursday, Pembroke Pines police fielded multiple calls stemming from a “threatening” text message shared among students at Charles W. Flanagan High School, 12800 Taft St., police said.

“Flanagans gonna get shoot up by Magfag tomorrow” was one of the messages alongside a photo-shopped picture of a cat holding a rifle.

An ensuing investigation revealed the 16-year-old responsible was out of state when the messages were reported. The teen told officers “Magfag” was the name of his cat and the messages were a joke.

While police determined there was no active threat at the high school, officers still arrested the teen when he returned to Pembroke Pines.

He is facing a charge of written threats to conduct a mass shooting.

“Whether written as a joke or as a prank, all threats made against our schools are taken seriously and will be investigated by police officers,” police said. “Making threats of this nature is a serious offense and any individual who commits these acts will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Police are urging parents to speak with their kids about the consequences of making threats toward a school, students or staff.

“Our community is encouraged to report any suspicious statements or threatening messages to police,” police said.

