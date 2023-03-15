99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class Graduation

Colonel Melissa Zebley, the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, announces the graduation ceremonies for the 99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class . The graduation ceremony was held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Dover High School. The ceremonies recognized and commemorated the successful completion of the Delaware State Police Training Academy and consisted of 13 Delaware State Troopers and 6 Municipal Officers representing the Bethany Beach Police Department, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control- Division of Parks and Recreation, University of Delaware Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Smyrna Police Department.

Dignitaries who addressed the class:

Governor John Carney

Attorney General Kathy Jennings

Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr.

Colonel Melissa Zebley

Class Speaker:

Officer Gregory Contorno, Bethany Beach Police Department

Class Awards:

Trooper Jai’Rae Hammond (DSP) – Physical Fitness Award

Awarded to the Recruit that demonstrated outstanding overall excellence in Physical Fitness during training

Trooper Mitchell Leslie (DSP) – Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award

Awarded to the Delaware State Police Recruit that demonstrated the highest proficiency in marksmanship and dedication to the art of shooting

Officer Samuel Jester (UDPD) – Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award

Awarded to the Municipal Recruit that demonstrated the highest proficiency in marksmanship and dedication to the art of shooting

Officer Lori Ferguson (DNREC P&R) – DSP Law Enforcement Core Values Award

Awarded to the Recruit that most exemplified the spirit of the Academy’s Core Values of Honor, Integrity, Courage, Loyalty, Attitude, Discipline, and Service

Trooper Colby Collins (DSP) – Secretary of Safety & Homeland Security Award

Awarded to the Recruit whose abilities & actions demonstrated exemplary commitment towards teamwork & service

Officer Patrick Henry (DNREC P&R) – Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police Award

Awarded to the Municipal Recruit that demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership while attending the academy

Trooper Coleena Markovich (DSP) – Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award

Awarded to the Delaware State Police Recruit that demonstrated outstanding and overall leadership while attending the academy

99th DSP and 95th Municipal Class

DSP

Trooper Colby Collins

Trooper Alicia Evans

Trooper Jai’Rae Hammond

Trooper Ryan Jones

Trooper Mitchell Leslie

Trooper Markie Lewis

Trooper Coleena Markovich

Trooper Rene McKinnon

Trooper Brandon Ruiz

Trooper Michael Rummel

Trooper Jose Santos

Trooper Joseph Shanahan

Trooper Diana Torres

MUNICIPAL

Officer Gregory Contorno – Bethany Beach PD

Officer Lori Ferguson – DNREC P&R

Officer Patrick Henry – DNREC P&R

Officer Samuel Jester – UDPD

Officer Angel Padillo – Middletown PD

Officer Joseph Wunsch – Smyrna PD





















