99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class Graduation

Colonel Melissa Zebley, the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, announces the graduation ceremonies for the 99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class . The graduation ceremony was held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Dover High School. The ceremonies recognized and commemorated the successful completion of the Delaware State Police Training Academy and consisted of 13 Delaware State Troopers and 6 Municipal Officers representing the Bethany Beach Police Department, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control- Division of Parks and Recreation, University of Delaware Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Smyrna Police Department.
Dignitaries who addressed the class:
Governor John Carney
Attorney General Kathy Jennings
Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr.
Colonel Melissa Zebley
Class Speaker:
Officer Gregory Contorno, Bethany Beach Police Department
Class Awards:
Trooper Jai’Rae Hammond (DSP) – Physical Fitness Award
Awarded to the Recruit that demonstrated outstanding overall excellence in Physical Fitness during training
Trooper Mitchell Leslie (DSP) – Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award
Awarded to the Delaware State Police Recruit that demonstrated the highest proficiency in marksmanship and dedication to the art of shooting
Officer Samuel Jester (UDPD) – Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award
Awarded to the Municipal Recruit that demonstrated the highest proficiency in marksmanship and dedication to the art of shooting
Officer Lori Ferguson (DNREC P&R) – DSP Law Enforcement Core Values Award
Awarded to the Recruit that most exemplified the spirit of the Academy’s Core Values of Honor, Integrity, Courage, Loyalty, Attitude, Discipline, and Service
Trooper Colby Collins (DSP) – Secretary of Safety & Homeland Security Award
Awarded to the Recruit whose abilities & actions demonstrated exemplary commitment towards teamwork & service
Officer Patrick Henry (DNREC P&R) – Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police Award
Awarded to the Municipal Recruit that demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership while attending the academy
Trooper Coleena Markovich (DSP) – Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award
Awarded to the Delaware State Police Recruit that demonstrated outstanding and overall leadership while attending the academy
99th DSP and 95th Municipal Class
DSP
Trooper Colby Collins
Trooper Alicia Evans
Trooper Jai’Rae Hammond
Trooper Ryan Jones
Trooper Mitchell Leslie
Trooper Markie Lewis
Trooper Coleena Markovich
Trooper Rene McKinnon
Trooper Brandon Ruiz
Trooper Michael Rummel
Trooper Jose Santos
Trooper Joseph Shanahan
Trooper Diana Torres
MUNICIPAL
Officer Gregory Contorno – Bethany Beach PD
Officer Lori Ferguson – DNREC P&R
Officer Patrick Henry – DNREC P&R
Officer Samuel Jester – UDPD
Officer Angel Padillo – Middletown PD
Officer Joseph Wunsch – Smyrna PD
You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:
Delaware State Police Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
Nextdoor
Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .
Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis
Released: 031523 1815
-End-
The post 99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class Graduation appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .
Comments / 0