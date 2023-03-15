Lisa Vanderpump shuts down claim she ‘paid’ Raquel Leviss to have affair

“She probably paid Raquel to do this,” Mellencamp, 41, suggested of the SUR server’s recently revealed dalliance with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman.
Mellencamp — whose relationship with Vanderpump, 62, soured while they were on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” together — went on to claim that the only reason Andy Cohen invited her to be a guest on his late-night talk show after such a lengthy hiatus was because “nobody’s cared until now.”
The self-proclaimed accountability coach also predicted that Vanderpump would stick up for Sandoval — who was in an almost 10-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix while he was secretly romancing Leviss — because she feels the restauranteur “always takes the men’s side.”
“She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, [Sandoval and Madix] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Sandoval and Leviss] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves,'” Mellencamp told host Gorga, 43, and fellow guest Tamra Judge while impersonating the UK native.
“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Judge, 55, insisted that Vanderpump only “wants the best for her cast,” but her “Two T’s in a Pod” co-host disagreed, firing back, “I think she wants the best for herself, as I would as well. You guys wouldn’t? You’d want your shows to tank?”
She also implored outraged fans to tone down their “vigilante justice.”
“These are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult,” she noted of those involved in the scandal.
However, that doesn’t mean the former “Housewife” thinks Sandoval, 40, or Leviss should be let “off the hook” so quickly.
“ Condemn their actions , but don’t condemn the people, OK?” she encouraged. “All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.”
