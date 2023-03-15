Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Lakers Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1EUr_0lKJkFP800

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

The Lakers have ruled out Mo Bamba, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

NBA's official injury report

They are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 in Louisiana on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Lakers improved to 34-35 in 69 games, which has them in a three-way tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 7-3, and they are 16-19 in the 35 games they played on the road.

Currently, they are just 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors (who are tied for the fifth seed).

The Lakers have one of the most talented rosters in the league and could be a title contender if they get into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are in rebuilding mode and won't be competing for the playoffs in 2023.

They are the 15th seed in the west (last place) with a 16-42 record in 58 games and are 3-7 in their previous ten.

At home, the Rockets are 10-24 in the 34 games they have hosted on their home floor in Houston, Texas.

The two teams last faced off in January (in Los Angeles) and the Lakers won 140-132.

Last season, both the Lakers and Rockets missed the NBA Playoffs.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Here's What Anthony Davis Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Video: LeBron James Talking To Anthony Davis Before He Made A Clutch Mistake Goes Viral
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Explains How Anthony Davis' Mistake Led To Game Winner For The Mavericks Against The Lakers
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid making history in Sixers' win over Pacers
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Basketball World Reacts To Notable Ben Simmons Decision
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Officially Suspended For Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Trade Anthony Davis This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Legend James Worthy Says Loss To The Mavericks Was Their Worst Of The Year
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers lose potential Mo Bamba replacement to Nets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kobe Bryant's Retro Adidas Shoes are Sitting on Shelves
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, More
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
The Lakers decided to rest Anthony Davis and it could cost them at the end of the season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Return From Injury: "I Can't Say Too Much. But German Doctors Are Great."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Pelicans prepare for critical Round 2 against Rockets
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Knicks Ex Felton Spencer Dies at 55
New York City, NY2 days ago
Kiss Another Red Sox Tradition Goodbye
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Lakers News: Insider Breaks Down Anthony Davis' Development As A True Center
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
This Day In Lakers History: Robert Horry Delivers Clutch Shooting To Beat Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy