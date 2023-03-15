Lakers Injury Report Against The Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.

The Lakers have ruled out Mo Bamba, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

NBA's official injury report

They are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 in Louisiana on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Lakers improved to 34-35 in 69 games, which has them in a three-way tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 7-3, and they are 16-19 in the 35 games they played on the road.

Currently, they are just 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors (who are tied for the fifth seed).

The Lakers have one of the most talented rosters in the league and could be a title contender if they get into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are in rebuilding mode and won't be competing for the playoffs in 2023.

They are the 15th seed in the west (last place) with a 16-42 record in 58 games and are 3-7 in their previous ten.

At home, the Rockets are 10-24 in the 34 games they have hosted on their home floor in Houston, Texas.

The two teams last faced off in January (in Los Angeles) and the Lakers won 140-132.

Last season, both the Lakers and Rockets missed the NBA Playoffs.