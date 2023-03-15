Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Still Has No Timetable For Tony Gonsolin’s Return

By Noah Camras,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15faOQ_0lKJkCkx00

The right-handed pitcher is continuing to work his way back from an ankle injury.

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin is continuing to progress as he recovers from the sprained ankle that he suffered following a drill last week in spring training.

Gonsolin rolled his ankle pretty bad, as manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day .

On Wednesday, Roberts provided another update on his injured pitcher, and this one was actually a little more positive. Roberts said that Gonsolin has started throwing long toss from 120 feet, and is able to put a little weight on that ankle. However, Roberts did say he's still without a timetable for a return (per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic).

In Gonsolin's absence, the Dodgers will be relying on either Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove as the No. 5 starter in the rotation. Both have shown some positive signs this spring, and have experience starting in the majors from last season.

I expect Pepiot to ultimately earn that spot , and get the start for the Dodgers in their fifth game of the season, home against the Colorado Rockies. He'll likely make at least one more start, too, before Gonsolin is able to work his way back.

Hopefully, Gonsolin isn't out for too long, but the way the Dodgers are handling the injury, it seems that they're going to be extra cautious with their All-Star pitcher.

And with the injury history that Gonsolin has, that's probably the safer way to go about this anyway — especially because they have more than capable replacements in Pepiot and Grove.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Padres News: Manny Machado Claims WBC Was More Important Than World Series
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Joe Kelly Remembers All About Ruining Dodgers 2013 World Series Hopes with Cardinals
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers Fans React to Cody Bellinger's First Game Against His Former Team
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Dodgers Manager Reveals Thoughts on Bellinger After Joining Cubs
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Bobby Miller Has Been Battling Some Shoulder Issues This Spring
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard is Grateful to Be Learning from LA’s Coaches
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade 4 Prospects for All-Star Shortstop This Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cody Bellinger News: Dave Roberts Wishes Dodgers Could Have Done More to Help Outfielder
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Dodgers News: RHP Jimmy Nelson Leaving a Lot to Be Desired on the Mound Right Now
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Steph Curry Scoring 50 Points vs Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jeanie Buss Fought To Keep Austin Reaves At Trade Deadline
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers Freddie Freeman Feels He Let Down Team Canada in WBC
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Dodgers unveil upgraded light system in time for Opening Day
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Former Dodger Tom Koehler Reacts to What LA is Doing with Andrew Toles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Red Sox Fan Favorite Forcing Way Onto MLB Roster With Impressive Spring Training Play
Boston, MA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Plan For Freddie Freeman’s Return to Action
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy