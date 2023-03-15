Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Still Has No Timetable For Tony Gonsolin’s Return

The right-handed pitcher is continuing to work his way back from an ankle injury.

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin is continuing to progress as he recovers from the sprained ankle that he suffered following a drill last week in spring training.

Gonsolin rolled his ankle pretty bad, as manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day .

On Wednesday, Roberts provided another update on his injured pitcher, and this one was actually a little more positive. Roberts said that Gonsolin has started throwing long toss from 120 feet, and is able to put a little weight on that ankle. However, Roberts did say he's still without a timetable for a return (per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic).

In Gonsolin's absence, the Dodgers will be relying on either Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove as the No. 5 starter in the rotation. Both have shown some positive signs this spring, and have experience starting in the majors from last season.

I expect Pepiot to ultimately earn that spot , and get the start for the Dodgers in their fifth game of the season, home against the Colorado Rockies. He'll likely make at least one more start, too, before Gonsolin is able to work his way back.

Hopefully, Gonsolin isn't out for too long, but the way the Dodgers are handling the injury, it seems that they're going to be extra cautious with their All-Star pitcher.

And with the injury history that Gonsolin has, that's probably the safer way to go about this anyway — especially because they have more than capable replacements in Pepiot and Grove.