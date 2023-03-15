Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Lansing Community College suspends most classes for 'ongoing cybersecurity incident'

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal,

3 days ago

LANSING — One of the state's largest community colleges shut itself down on Wednesday because of what it described as an "ongoing cybersecurity incident."

Lansing Community College suspended nearly all classes and all activities for the rest of the week and asked students and most employees not to work or log into the college's systems or come to campus, according to a message posted on social media.

Most classes were canceled for Thursday and Friday.

The college said it had no evidence that employee or student information has been compromised, but acknowledged that "We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network."

The school said the FBI and the Michigan Cyber Command Center are involved.

In an update posted on a school Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the school said classes would be cancelled on Friday. Scheduled on-campus events on Saturday will take place, with the exception of science event. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Monday.

LCC spokeswoman Marilyn Twine could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday evening the college shut itself down out of "an abundance of caution" and was investigating the potential incident as quickly as possible, Twine said.

"To that end, we have disconnected from the network and internet while we determine the nature and scope of the incident and determine our next steps," she said. "LCC takes this extremely seriously. Our team is on it, working to investigate what we believe to be a potential cybersecurity incident."

The school released a statement on its Twitter account Wednesday evening:

"In response to an ongoing cybersecurity incident, LCC will suspend all college classes, events, practices and activities beginning immediately and continuing through Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

"All classes – online and in-person – are cancelled for Thursday and Friday, with the exception of the regularly scheduled Police and Fire academies and the Aviation Maintenance courses in Mason. Police, Fire and Aviation will continue as scheduled.

"Do not attempt to come to campus or use any LCC equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAO1w_0lKJk8JI00

"Please know we are working to investigate this as quickly as possible. We have also brought in our partners from the FBI, our cyber insurance response team, and the Michigan Cyber Command Center.

"We do not have any indication that employee or student personal or financial information has been compromised. We cannot guarantee that yet, but gaining further understanding on this topic is one of our top priorities as we look into our systems to see what was compromised.

"To be transparent: We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network. We will continue to put out messages as best we can on this Twitter account, and communicate with our local media outlets.

"Employees should not work, with the exception of Police Department, IT, Payroll, incident management, Facilities, and Academy and Aviation personnel."

The school said later Wednesday evening that it was working to determine the nature and scope of the incident and had hoped to provide an update by 4 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Community College suspends most classes for 'ongoing cybersecurity incident'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lansing, MI newsLocal Lansing, MI
Michigan used pandemic relief for 'anti-racism' and 'social justice' teaching resources
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Gun storage legislation moves through Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Granger Waste Services is building a new facility in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Lansing superintendent speaks out following principal’s resignation
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Ann Arbor superintendent not selected for job in Washington
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
MSU’s new building access protocol raises concerns among faculty
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Elementary school in Corunna evacuated, parents asked to pick up children
Corunna, MI1 day ago
Parent’s holstered gun lands on gym floor of Pinckney elementary school
Pinckney, MI1 day ago
Michiganders with suspended licenses could be eligible for restoration at upcoming clinic
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Petition filed for court designation in Holt High School gun incident involving student
Holt, MI2 days ago
Eastern Michigan University again ranks No. 2 in the U.S., No. 1 in Michigan as a military and veteran-friendly
Ypsilanti, MI4 days ago
Student-led healing event causes confusion among students
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Housing horror stories: Students share their East Lansing housing troubles
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
"The Battle of the Cities: Grand Rapids vs. Lansing"
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Lansing nonprofit installs Narcan vending machine to save lives
Lansing, MI1 day ago
2 Michigan universities have the best bang for your buck, says Princeton Review
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
3 Michigan State Police troopers accused of excessive force in Owosso
Owosso, MI1 day ago
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Owosso, MI1 day ago
Whitmer says 'we are done only offering thoughts and prayers' as hundreds gather for gun reform rally in Lansing
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Jackson High School teacher’s death is being investigated as a homicide
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI4 days ago
"Dispensaries in Lansing: Exploring the Brave New World of Marijuana Culture"
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Weapons charges authorized for Holt student who brought gun to school
Holt, MI4 days ago
Teen accused of bringing gun to Holt High School charged
Holt, MI3 days ago
Eagle Township residents speak out against mega site
Eagle, MI2 days ago
Crews investigate fire at home on West Berry Ave. in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Detours, delays for over a year - Okemos Road Bridge still under construction
Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU shooter motive hinted at in note: ‘They made me who I am today a killer’
East Lansing, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy