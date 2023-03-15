Lansing Community College suspends most classes for 'ongoing cybersecurity incident'

LANSING — One of the state's largest community colleges shut itself down on Wednesday because of what it described as an "ongoing cybersecurity incident."

Lansing Community College suspended nearly all classes and all activities for the rest of the week and asked students and most employees not to work or log into the college's systems or come to campus, according to a message posted on social media.

Most classes were canceled for Thursday and Friday.

The college said it had no evidence that employee or student information has been compromised, but acknowledged that "We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network."

The school said the FBI and the Michigan Cyber Command Center are involved.

In an update posted on a school Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the school said classes would be cancelled on Friday. Scheduled on-campus events on Saturday will take place, with the exception of science event. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Monday.

LCC spokeswoman Marilyn Twine could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday evening the college shut itself down out of "an abundance of caution" and was investigating the potential incident as quickly as possible, Twine said.

"To that end, we have disconnected from the network and internet while we determine the nature and scope of the incident and determine our next steps," she said. "LCC takes this extremely seriously. Our team is on it, working to investigate what we believe to be a potential cybersecurity incident."

The school released a statement on its Twitter account Wednesday evening:

"In response to an ongoing cybersecurity incident, LCC will suspend all college classes, events, practices and activities beginning immediately and continuing through Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

"All classes – online and in-person – are cancelled for Thursday and Friday, with the exception of the regularly scheduled Police and Fire academies and the Aviation Maintenance courses in Mason. Police, Fire and Aviation will continue as scheduled.

"Do not attempt to come to campus or use any LCC equipment.

"Please know we are working to investigate this as quickly as possible. We have also brought in our partners from the FBI, our cyber insurance response team, and the Michigan Cyber Command Center.

"We do not have any indication that employee or student personal or financial information has been compromised. We cannot guarantee that yet, but gaining further understanding on this topic is one of our top priorities as we look into our systems to see what was compromised.

"To be transparent: We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network. We will continue to put out messages as best we can on this Twitter account, and communicate with our local media outlets.

"Employees should not work, with the exception of Police Department, IT, Payroll, incident management, Facilities, and Academy and Aviation personnel."

The school said later Wednesday evening that it was working to determine the nature and scope of the incident and had hoped to provide an update by 4 p.m. Thursday.

